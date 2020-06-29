Bengaluru Now Constitutes 25.92% of Total Cases in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Monday said Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in the state and the government was taking all measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment.

The Minister also said the state's recovery rate stood at 57 per cent, while the mortality rate remains low at 1.56 per cent compared with the national rate of 3 per cent.

"Bengaluru had 1556 #COVID19 cases as on Jun 23 which has doubled to 3419 cases as on Jun 28. Bengaluru now constitutes 25.92 per cent of total cases in Karnataka. State Govt is taking all measures to ensure that every Covid patient gets best treatment," Sudhakar tweeted.

"Karnataka COVID recovery rate stands at 57 per cent with 7,507 discharges & 5472 active cases. So far we tested 5,95,470 samples and 5,66,543 of them are negative with positivity rate of 2.21 per cent. Our state's mortality rate remains low at 1.56 per cent while national mortality rate is 3 percent," he said in another tweet.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded a biggest single day spike of over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases and 16 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections in the state to 13,190 and the toll to 207.

Out of 1,267 fresh cases reported in the state on Sunday, a whopping 783 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

The city also tops the list of districts with positive cases in the state.

