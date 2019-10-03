Bengaluru Ola Driver Abandons Woman Post Midnight After She Asks Him Not to Take Deserted Route
The incident comes two months after the gruesome murder of a 32-year-old model from Kolkata by her cabbie on Begur Road, close to where Monday's incident occurred.
Representative Image.
A 32-year-old woman in Bengaluru was forced to alight from an Ola cab after the driver refused to heed her request to take the tolled Ballari road.
According to the report in Times of India, the woman had been on the way to her Indiranagar home from the Kempegowda International Airport when she realised that the cabbie had taken the route through Begur Road instead NH-44.
He refused to turn around even when the woman, who is a senior manager with a software company, asked him to turn around and said that he was only following the map. She was then asked to alight around 3.30 am on a deserted road after she pressed the emergency button on the Ola app.
"I was reminded of the Kolkata woman who was murdered around the same time on July 31," she was quoted by TOI as saying. The cab aggregator, however, did little to help the woman when she attempted to reach out to a supervisor. She is said to have been put on hold after which the caller just hung up.
She then asked a friend, returning home after having taken the same trip back, to pick her up from the desolated place.
