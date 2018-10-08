English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru on Alert After 46 Swine Flu Cases Reported Within a Week
3,000 houses have been surveyed to identify swine flu patients and tamiflu tablets are being distributed to the family members of the affected.
Image for representational purposes.
New Delhi: Bengaluru’s health department officials have issued a health alert after the alarming increase in the number of H1N1 cases in the city. A total of 46 of swine flu have been confirmed in the city.
According to a report in Times of India, most swine flu cases in the city have been detected in private hospitals. “We’ve issued directives to ensure that the ailment is correctly diagnosed and medicines are made available to patients,” Dr Sunanda, Bengaluru Urban district surveillance officer, told TOI.
3,000 houses have reportedly been surveyed to identify swine flu patients and tamiflu tablets are being distributed to the family members of the affected.
By September 27, 16 cases of swine flu were reported from Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.
