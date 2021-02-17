Bengaluru Parent Seeks Action Against Municipal Authority After Medical Student Dies in Road Accident

Tasdeeq Bushra, a medical student would call her father after reaching her destination and while she was about to leave for home. Even on February 6, she called her father at around 11am before leaving her college.

She were to reach her home around 14 kilometres away. Her father waited for her but instead he got was a call from a stranger that her daughter had met with an accident. He rushed to the spot, barely half a kilometre away, to find the 19-year-old in a pool of blood, dead.

Bushra had attended her first day of offline class at Bangalore medical college which turned out to be her last day in life.

She was on her two-wheeler when she was allegedly hit by a BBMP garbage truck while trying to avoid craters on the road. The incident took place at around 11.30am on February 6 on the Lingarajapuram-Hennur main road. She was declared dead when she was taken to Bowring hospital.

"She always wanted to be a doctor. Her personality was also such. Always smiling, good to people. She was a state rank holder, scored 651 out of 720 marks in NEET exam," said her father Syed Mushtaq Ahmed.

Mushtaq held a press conference along with social activists to highlight the issue of bad roads in Bengaluru.

"She was wearing her helmet and mask when she hit by the truck. We have filed a criminal case against the driver at Pulikeshinagar police station but when it comes to bad roads nobody wants to take the responsibility. BBMP blames BWSSB and vice versa. We want to change that," said Mushtaq.

The driver of the truck, Palani, was arrested by the Pulikeshinagar police. However, there is no case against the BBMP.

BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad told News18 Kannada that roads would be repaired and they would look to compensate the family.

The Karnataka High court hearing a PIL against bad roads and potholes in the city last week directed the BBMP to submit an action plan for removal of potholes on a priority basis in the city of Bengaluru and the time frame within which the said action plan shall be implemented. The court also pointed to Tasdeeq's case and said, "imagine people dying on roads due to potholes. Imagine the plight of the family".