‘Tribute to Garden City’: PM Modi to Inaugurate Terminal 2 of Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Airport on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, on Friday. The inauguration will double up the capacity of both passenger handling, and check-in and immigration counters.

It will be able to handle around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

According to experts, the Bengaluru airport will soon overtake Mumbai to become India’s second busiest airport after Delhi with this new development.

Designed as a tribute to Bengaluru, also known as the garden city, officials said passengers’ experience at Terminal 2 will be akin to a “walk in the garden”.

Passengers will travel through over 10,000 square metres of lush green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, they said, adding that these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

With the usage of 100 per cent renewable energy, the airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability and Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design, the officials said.

Bengaluru’s airport has not only bounced back in terms of footfall since air travel opened up after the pandemic, but it also saw 102 per cent growth in passenger traffic and an 85 per cent growth in international travel last month, according to the report shared by BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited). In 2021, the airport catered to 6.61 million passengers in the month of October. During the same time period this year, the airport saw 16.30 million passengers landing in KIA, according to the statistics shared by the officials.

(With PTI inputs)

