Bengaluru Police Arrest Three For Selling Maid's Infant For Rs 1.30 lakh

Acting on a suo moto complaint, the Wilson Garden police rescued a 38-day-old baby boy and reunited with his mother. When the infant had a fever, his mother’s companion took the baby to consult a doctor. But instead of taking the baby to a hospital, he along with his mother’s employer sold the baby for Rs 1.30 lakh. Mother identified as M Shirin, a maid from Vinayaka Nagar in Wilson Garden.

Shirin, a native of West Bengal, relocated with her husband a couple of years ago. But her husband abandoned her in a city. However, Mubarak Pasha fell in love with her and they started living together.

On August 11, the baby was sick and Mubarak Pasha took the baby away saying he will take him to the hospital. Instead, he sold the infant to a childless couple in HBR Layout. Baby’s mother grew suspicious when Mubarak told her that the infant has been shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. Then a fight broke out between them and neighbours called the police.

The police immediately registered a suo moto case. Rescuing the boy on Wednesday, cops arrested three people and are looking for the fourth suspect.

During the probe, police learned that Shirin’s employer Tarunam Banu from Wilson Garden hatched the conspiracy to sell the child to businessman K Savood, a relative of her, who had no children.

Accordingly, Taruman Banu along with her relative Nishat Maksood Kaushar and the other two people approached Mubarak Pasha. “Banu and Kaushar approached Mubarak Pasha, an auto driver, and told him that they will sell the baby for Rs 1.30 lakh and he will get at least Rs 1 lakh. Pasha agreed to the deal and given the baby to Banu and Kaushar on August 11. Later, the duo has given the baby to Savood at his HBR Layout residence,” police said.

Pasha returned home by evening and when Shirin asked him where the child was, he said that the child is sent to the government hospital and will be discharged the next day. Initially, Shirin believed him. The next day, Shirin asked Pasha to take her to the hospital. But Pasha gave some excuse and left home.

From then, he didn’t return home and stayed with his friend. “On Tuesday morning, Shirin traced Pasha staying at a friend’s house and fought with him.

The fight was so fierce that neighbours alerted police control room,” police said.

Now, cops have arrested Tarunam Banu, 38, Nishat Maksood Kaushar, 45, and K Savood, 51. Mubarak Pasha is still at large.

