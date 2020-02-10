Bengaluru Police Busts Online Kidney-selling Racket, Three African Nationals Arrested

Bengaluru: Banaswadi Police arrested six persons for involvement in an online kidney-selling racket on Saturday. Among the accused are three African nationals, two persons from the North-east and another local from Bomanahalli in Bengaluru .

Esene Lovely from Nigeria; Mohamed Ahmed Ismail and M Faisal from Sudan; Hirendra and Jatin Kumar from Tripura; and Kami Ranjan from Bangalore have been identified.

The group is said to have duped over 200 people, who were desperate to find organ donors. Falsely promising them a transplant in exchange for money, the gang would cut all communication after having received the amount. They had even started an online portal to buy and sell kidneys using names of reputed hospitals and doctors to lure people.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.