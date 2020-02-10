Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Bengaluru Police Busts Online Kidney-selling Racket, Three African Nationals Arrested

Falsely promising them a transplant in exchange for money, the gang would cut all communication after having received the amount.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Bengaluru Police Busts Online Kidney-selling Racket, Three African Nationals Arrested
Representative image

Bengaluru: Banaswadi Police arrested six persons for involvement in an online kidney-selling racket on Saturday. Among the accused are three African nationals, two persons from the North-east and another local from Bomanahalli in Bengaluru .

Esene Lovely from Nigeria; Mohamed Ahmed Ismail and M Faisal from Sudan; Hirendra and Jatin Kumar from Tripura; and Kami Ranjan from Bangalore have been identified.

The group is said to have duped over 200 people, who were desperate to find organ donors. Falsely promising them a transplant in exchange for money, the gang would cut all communication after having received the amount. They had even started an online portal to buy and sell kidneys using names of reputed hospitals and doctors to lure people.

