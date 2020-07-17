INDIA

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Quarantines Himself after Driver Tests Positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru Commissioner Bhaskar Rao. (Twitter/@deepolice12)

Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months.

  • PTI Bengaluru
  • Last Updated: July 17, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Friday said he has quarantined himself for four days after his driver tested positive for coronavirus.

Rao said he would get himself tested on Monday, which will be his fifth test in the past three months.

"My driver is tested Corona positive, I have home quarantined myself for four days and will get myself tested again on Monday for the (5) fifth time since 3 months," Rao tweeted.

He also said that he had to be in "numerous inadvertent interactions with positive cases".

"Seek your good wishes, I am not yet positive," he added.

According to a senior police officer, over 400 policemen including a few IPS officers have tested positive for coronavirus, five of whom lost their lives, about 200 recovered from the disease and about 20 police stations were sealed due to coronavirus infection among policemen.

