Bengaluru Police Cuts Short 36-Hour Liquor Ban, Sales Start from 6 pm

Fearing hectic political activities marked with protests, sit-in demonstrations and violent clashes, police commissioner Alok Kumar had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 7:23 PM IST
Representative Image
Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police has cut short the 36-hour liquor ban in the city from Tuesday 6 pm, imposed amid the political turmoil in the State, and lifted it Wednesday evening. A police release said the ban was lifted at 6 pm Wednesday.

Fearing hectic political activities marked with protests, sit-in demonstrations and violent clashes, police commissioner Alok Kumar had imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC (prohibts assembly of five or more people at one spot) Tuesday.

Besides restricting congregation, protests, rallies, demonstration of weapons, use of explosives and burning of effigies, Kumar had ordered all kinds of liquor ban from Tuesday at 6 pm to Thursday 6 am.

However, no disturbances occurred, which made the police commissioner lift the ban Wednesday evening itself, the release added.

