Bengaluru Power Outage, Easy UK Travel for Covaxin-recipients: What You Must Watch Out for Today

Politics in India has heated up recently amid Centre’s announcement to repeal the three controversial farm laws and the upcoming assembly elections, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. While Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit Delhi, her counterpart in the national capital, Arvind Kejriwal, is scheduled to be in Punjab.

Apart from the politics, fighting coronavirus has been the top priority for India and the world. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a key meeting to Monday, even as a good news awaits for those who have taken India-made Covaxin and wish to travel to the United Kingdom.

As we look forward to a news heavy day, News18 brings you a list of events and announcements that are scheduled for Monday, November 22.

Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat: Despite the Centre’s announcement to withdraw three farm laws, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has asked all the protesting farmers to participate in kisan mahapanchayat on Monday.

In a statement, the SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmers’ unions that led the stir against the three farm laws, said, “Kisan Andolan continues its struggle for all its rightful demands to be met by the Government of India. Samyukta Kisan Morcha appeals to all protesting farmers to continue with the announced programs with full energies put in. SKM appeals to farmers to make Lucknow Kisan Mahapanchayat a great success on November 22."

The SKM also asked the farmers to join in large numbers at all protest sites on the first anniversary of the farmers’ protest on November 26. “Toll plazas will continue to remain freed up. Parliament March will happen as planned from November 29," the SKM said.

Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit poll-bound Punjab on Monday, after his Saturday trip was deferred. The Delhi chief minister Kejriwal was to visit Moga on November 20. “AAP National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Mission Punjab’ tour, which was scheduled to start from Moga, has been postponed for November 22," a party release had stated. The AAP was scheduled to hold ‘Sri Sukhmani Sahib Paath’ at all district headquarters of the state in the wake of the Centre’s announcement of repealing the farm laws.

Mamata Banerjee on 4-Day Visit to Delhi: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will arrive in Delhi on Monday for her four-day-long visit to the national capital ahead of the Parliament’s Winter Session. During her visit, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will meet opposition leaders to formulate a joint strategy to corner the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in what is likely to be another stormy session of the Parliament.

Banerjee is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a range of issues including dues to the state and extension of Border Security Force (BSF) jurisdiction.

Abhishek Banerjee in Tripura: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was supposed to reach Agartala late on Saturday, will arrive in the city on Wednesday after he was reportedly denied permission to land. “Our National Gen Secy Shri @abhishekaitc will reach Tripura tomorrow morning to stand beside our workers who were BRUTALLY ATTACKED by BJP goons. Permission to land today was denied. An autocrat is running the show in Tripura and we will fight tooth & nail to end this torture!" the party said in a Twitter post.

Political tension in Tripura has mounted, four days ahead of municipal elections in the state. The TMC alleged that the party’s youth wing president Saayoni Ghosh was attacked, and later arrested with an attempt to murder case slapped on her.

Covaxin-recipients Can Travel to UK from Today: Travellers, vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, will now be able to travel any part of the United Kingdom as the country has included the vaccine in its approved list. This means those inoculated with the Covaxin, one of the two major Covid-19 vaccines used in India, will not have to self-isolate after arrival in England.

Mansukh Mandaviya to Hold Review Meeting on Covid-19, Vaccinations: The Union health ministry will on Monday hold a meeting with officials from Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and union territory of Puducherry. Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other senior ministry officials will be present at the virtual meeting. The minister will review the progress and planning of Covid-19 vaccination in these states and the union territory of Puducherry, where the first dose coverage is less than 70 per cent.

SC to Hear Pleas Accusing Twitter to Spreading Fake News: The Supreme Court is expected to hear pleas seeking directions to the government to enact a law so that social media platform, Twitter can be prosecuted for their alleged “anti-India tweets".

Vinit Goenka, former national co-convener of the BJP IT cell, in his plea, had sought that a mechanism be framed to check advertisements and paid content on Twitter that may be hateful, inciting, or seditious and to rein in social media accounts “in order to stop the hatred, fake, investigative and other news which are contrary to the law of the country or violates the law of the country".

Venkaiah Naidu to Flag off Visakhapatnam-Araku Train with Vistadome: Vice president Venkaiah Naidu will flag off the maiden run of 08525 Visakhapatnam-Araku special train with Vistadome LHB Coaches at 11 am at the Visakhapatnam Railway Station. In the return direction, the inaugural special train 08526 Araku-Visakhapatnam train will leave Araku at 3.30 pm and will arrive in Visakhapatnam at 6.45 pm This special train will have halts at Simhachalam, Kottavalasa, Srungavarapukota and Borraguhalu between Visakhapatnam and Araku.

Areas in Bengaluru to Face Power Outage: There will be disruption of power supply from November 22 to 24 because of work related to conversion of 11 KV OH line to UG cable and other connected works.

According to a press release from Bescom, HSR Layout Division, the areas to be affected are: November 22: 24th Main, HSR Layout 2nd Sector and surrounding areas – 10 a.m to 5 p.m. near Ujala factory, Hosapalya nursery and surrounding areas, 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; Shahi Exports – Hosur Road, Kudlu gate and surrounding areas, 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. November 23: Church Road and surrounding areas, AECS B Block, 1st Main Road, 3rd Main Road and surrounding areas, BDA 8th Phase, opposite Kothnur bus depot and surrounding areas, Avalahalli, Tippu Cirlce and surrounding areas 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vijayabank Layout, near Muneshwara Temple and surrounding areas. 10 a.m to 12.30 p.m.; AECS Layout A Block, Kalanikethan Road, near Dakshina Honda, Singasandra and surrounding areas, 1.30 p.m to 4 p.m.

November 24: Electronics City, Konappana Agrahara, Doddthoguru and surrounding areas, 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m.; Arkere Mico Layout, Lakshmi Layout, Omkar Nagar, Guru Garden, Nanjundaiah Garden and surrounding areas. Bommanahalli, Golden Towers, Roopena Agrahara and surrounding areas from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.; near Indira Canteen, Royal Shelter Layout, D Mart, Hongasandra and surrounding areas. 1.30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bombay HC to Hear Defamation Case Against Nawab Malik: The high court will hear an application filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev pertaining to the temporary injunction against Nawab Malik. Dnyandev Wankhede had filed a defamation suit against the NCP leader and urged the court to restrain the Maharashtra minister from posting defamatory statements against him and his family on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.