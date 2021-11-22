Bengaluru Rain Destroys Crucial Samples Collected Over 25 Years in JNCASR

Several places in north Bengaluru, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), were inundated after another spell of heavy rainfall on Sunday night which continued till the next morning. As a result, equipment worth several lakhs and genetic samples dating back to 25 years were destroyed in the research centre.

By Monday morning, the rain and sewage water entered the building laboratories and damaged computer material and other crucial samples that had been preserved for over two decades.

Flooding in @jncasr has led to the damage of as many as 25 year old genetic samples, research works and equipment worth several lakhs in #Bengaluru on Sunday night.@IndianExpress @IEBengaluru @DarshanDevaiahB pic.twitter.com/TwRQAtn3ou— Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) November 22, 2021

Located in Jakkur near Rachenahalli lake, the centre had water rising to the height of one meter inside the campus, sources told News18.

With several lakes overflowing, water also entered houses in the low-lying areas and basements of the apartments in the Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zone, official sources said.

Manyata Tech Park, one of the largest tech parks in north Bengaluru, also faced the brunt of the rain. One of the most affected was Yelahanka’s Kendriya Vihar, which was flooded by the overflowing lake nearby.

NDRF (national disaster response force), fire and emergency service personnel are working to help people living there and evacuating those who want to move out with the help of rafts.

“The entire ground-floor is submerged, ground-floor houses have lost electronic appliances and other items…we have to look for other accommodation until water recedes, even after water recedes, we will have to vacate the house as one cannot live in the ground-floor of these buildings," a woman resident of Kendriya Vihar said. Yelahanka MLA S R Vishanath, who visited Kendriya Vihar, said encroachment of stormwater drains has resulted in inundation and that the encroachments would be cleared.

“We in Yelahanka received the heaviest rainfall in Bengaluru — about 138 mm in about two hours. In other areas of Yelahanka, water has receded, but in Kendriya Vihar there is a problem. It will take 2-3 days if there are no rains for water to recede and there is more inflow than outflow. There are eight buildings with eight floors each, residents cannot come out for now as there is 5 ft water, power has been cut. Food, water and essential materials are being supplied," he added.

Waterlogging was reported in several areas causing trouble to motorists, especially those riding two-wheelers.

The Sunday night rainfall came after the citizens witnessed some sunlight after almost a week.

