Bengaluru Rain: No Drinking Water Supply for 2 Days; Traffic Snarls Throw Daily Life Out of Gear

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of water supply disruption in several areas of the city on Monday and Tuesday after heavy rains led to flood-like situation in several areas and caused major traffic jams.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has instructed officials to see to it that water is drained out from the inundated roads at the earliest. “There have been heavy rains in Bengaluru, I have spoken to the Commissioner (BBMP) and other officials. I have asked officials to depute two State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to Mahdevapura and Bommanahalli zones in the city that have been worst affected, with boats and other equipment..also engineers are there,” Bommai was quoted as saying by PTI.

Noting concerns over flooding at the BWSSB unit that manages Cauvery water supply to city at T K Halli triggering damage to machinery, the chief minister said he will be visiting there for an inspection. “Already BWSSB chairman, engineers, Urban Development Secretary and other officials are there, work on draining out water is underway…all technical and emergency works are underway,” he added.

Torrential rains overnight led to several lakes in the IT capital to overflow and flood drains. Several low-lying areas were the worst hit, with water entering houses and affected normal life. In localities like Rainbow Drive layout and Sunny Brooks Layout on Sarjapur Road, severe flooding led to dispatchment of tractors and boats to ferry students and office goers in the morning. Reports showed several areas on Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies being affected by rains and flooding.

Even the canteen in Vidhan Souda’s basement was heavily inundated. The Met department has predicted heavy rainfall till Wednesday in Bengaluru. The city among 17 other districts has been put under a yellow alert.

Major Traffic Snarls

While twitter users, vented their anger over cars and buses submerged in stagnant water and traffic snarls for five hours at Outer Ring Road (ORR), some blamed “massive deforestation” and road heights going up “illegally” with “illegal” high rises.

IT industry veteran Mohan Das Pai uploaded a video on Twitter, titled “Pls see in Bengaluru,” that showed a man dressed up as Lord Ganesh and wading through near knee-deep water.

However, some users noted that the only solution is to reclaim all lakes and remove encroachments.

Addressing the criticism, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao said infrastructure is bound to crumble due to inadequate capital for upgrading the same amid rapid urbanisation and sub-urbanisation. “To all those who are mocking the water-logged Bengaluru: Our cities are our primary economic engines driving the States’/Country’s growth With rapid urbanisation & sub-urbanisation, infrastructure is bound to crumble as we haven’t infused enough capital into upgrading the same,” he said in a tweet.

Climate Change & Engineering Issues

Naresh V Narasimhan, architect and urban designer told News18 that just like other cities in the world, including Chennai, Mumbai, even New York and Washington, climate change is a reality and warned against viewing extreme weather events like in Bengaluru to be that of “dooms day or the end of the world.” Noting that power supply has been restored in several areas, “attacking the issue as the end of Bangalore is perhaps not the solution,” he said.

He further said over the years, the stormwater disposable system of Bengaluru has become filled up with silt and illegal sewage. “So when it rains like this, one metre is already lost to silt if not removed occasionally and the other two metres are lost to sewage. Only one or half metre of the drain is left for stormwater. When it rains 100-150 ml like yesterday, there is no space for the rainwater to flow into the stormwater drains,” he explained.

Terming the waterlogging issues in the city as an “engineering problem”, he said work is being done to solve the issue. “There are places in Bengaluru where this is not happening and the city is doing it. But it is going to take some time,” he said.

