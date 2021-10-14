Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Overflowing Madiwala Lake Submerges BTM Layout, HSR Layout; IMD Warns of ‘Very, Very Heavy Rainfall’ Till Oct 17

Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: The BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities were flooded due to overflowing Madiwala Lake after unprecedented rainfall lashed Bengaluru, with the IMD predicting no relief till October 17. On Monday, the city started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation. Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city. Just 10 days into October, Bengaluru has received 112 per cent more than its average rainfall for the month, meteorological experts said. While the city’s October rainfall usually stays around 72.3 mm, it recorded a whopping 153.6 mm of rain in the first ten days of this month, a figure that is likely to rise further in the coming days. IMD officials said Bengaluru Urban received 112 per cent more than average rains, while Bengaluru Rural has also reported 88 per cent more than its usual share of October showers. “This amount of rainfall isn’t considered normal for Bengaluru,” said Rajiv Manickam, an IMD scientist.

Here are the latest updates on Bengaluru Rains:

The India Meteorological Department has forecast “isolated heavy to very, very heavy rainfall” for the next five days over south interior Karnataka – where its capital city is located. Similar weather has been predicted for coastal Karnataka regions as well, while “isolated heavy rainfall” is very likely over north interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours.

Roads leading to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) were waterlogged as heavy rain lashed the city throughout Monday. Taxis and private vehicles, on their way to the airport, were left stranded, while passengers, too, were unable to enter or leave the terminals. Left with no choice, people were forced to take tractor rides to reach the airport to catch their flights. Videos, showing tractors ferrying passengers, have gone viral on social media.

However, the chief operating officer of KIA Jayaraj Shanmugam told news agency ANI that there was “no tractor at the airport; it was outside at Begur junction.” “The amount of rainfall was unprecedented so waterlogging occurred. [The] staff is ensuring that no inconvenience occurs to anyone. We are putting additional pumps,” he was quoted as saying.

The southwest monsoon that has already withdrawn from various parts of northwest India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, and even eastern India, including Odisha, West Bengal, and Manipur, will “further withdraw” from some parts of Karnataka in the next two days. The IMB bulletin noted that conditions are presently favourable in the state for the withdrawal to take place.

