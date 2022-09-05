CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Severe Waterlogging Brings City to Halt, Traffic Movement Hit; Heavy Showers to Continue

Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging

News18.com | September 05, 2022, 09:54 IST

Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning. A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. Read More

Sep 05, 2022 09:54 IST

HSR Layout Traffic Police Asks Commuters to Avoid Certain Roads Due to Waterlogging

Sep 05, 2022 09:50 IST

Outer Ring Road Flooded

Outer Ring Road saw flooding again with knee-deep water in many areas, as per reports.

Sep 05, 2022 09:29 IST

Man Stuck on Waterlogged Road Near Marathahalli-Silk Board Junction Rescued by Security Guards

Sep 05, 2022 09:28 IST

Massive Traffic Jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board Junction Road

Sep 05, 2022 09:27 IST

IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Several Districts

IMD has issued a yellow alert in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts.

Sep 05, 2022 09:26 IST

Waterlogging in Koramangala Area

Sep 05, 2022 09:25 IST

Waterlogging in Eco Space Area on Marathahalli - Silk Board Junction Road

Sep 05, 2022 09:24 IST

IMD Warns of Heavy Rains Until September 9

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state.

Sep 05, 2022 09:23 IST

Authorities Warn Commuters to Plan Travel

Authorities have warned commuters to plan their travel before leaving due to traffic jams caused by waterlogging in the city.

Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.

