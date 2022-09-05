Live now
Bengaluru Rains LIVE Updates: Karnataka’s Bengaluru is battling severe waterlogging with heavy rain lashing the city, leading to flood-like situation in several areas. Waterlogging caused by torrential showers on Sunday caused severe traffic jams on Monday morning. A massive traffic jam was caused on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging. Read More
Good morning sir.Due to heavy rains in Bangalore avoid these roads1)Outer Ring Road2)Sarjapura road3) Doddakannahalli road4)Bellanduru road is only one vehicle can move above mentioned Road kindly plan your traveling according. We suggest you to use alternative roads tnk you pic.twitter.com/H5SwNwKb2v
— HSR LAYOUT TRAFFIC BTP (@hsrltrafficps) September 5, 2022
Outer Ring Road saw flooding again with knee-deep water in many areas, as per reports.
#WATCH | Karnataka: A man was rescued by local security guards after he was stuck on a waterlogged road near Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gFnZtzk6mu
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
#WATCH | Karnataka: Massive traffic jam on Marathahalli-Silk Board junction road in Bengaluru amid severe waterlogging caused due to heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/KUnF0cuPtR
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
IMD has issued a yellow alert in Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagalur districts.
Karnataka | Waterlogging in several parts of Bengaluru after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Koramangala area pic.twitter.com/m9UHkr0kB0
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
Karnataka | Several parts of Bengaluru remain inundated due to severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall. Visuals from Eco space area on Marathahalli – Silk Board junction road pic.twitter.com/kfcsAVn7U7
— ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2022
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderous rainfall till September 9 across Karnataka. Heavy rains are going to lash Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka and hilly regions of the state.
Authorities have warned commuters to plan their travel before leaving due to traffic jams caused by waterlogging in the city.
Commuters please note….. before you venture out today expect slow moving traffic in lot of places in the city because of continuous rains and water logging. Please plan your travel accordingly. Traffic police are on their job . Easing and regulating the traffic
— Kala Krishnaswamy, IPS DCP Traffic East (@DCPTrEastBCP) September 5, 2022
Several areas in Mahadevpura and Bommanahalli have reported flooding during to heavy rains. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the city and in several districts in Karnataka, and has warned of heavy rains until September 9.
