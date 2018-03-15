English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Worst Governed City in the Country, Pune Best: Survey
Conducted by city-based NGO Janaagraha, the Annual Survey of India's City Systems evaluates quality of governance in cities by assessing the quality of laws, policies, institutions and institutional processes that help govern them.
With the city being in the news mostly due to negative reasons, like a water crisis, burning lakes and deaths due to pothole-ridden roads, Bengaluru dropped seven places from its 16th position last year.(Image for representation only/Reuters)
Bengaluru: The Annual Survey of India's City Systems (ASICS), 2017, ranked Bengaluru at the bottom among 23 Indian cities.
Conducted by city-based NGO Janaagraha, ASICS evaluates quality of governance in cities by assessing the quality of laws, policies, institutions and institutional processes that help govern them.
With the city being in the news mostly due to negative reasons, like a water crisis, burning lakes and deaths due to pothole-ridden roads, Bengaluru dropped seven places from its 16th position last year.
Cities are judged on their performances covering 89 questions on over 150 parameters and are rated on a scale of 0 to 10.
Bengaluru scored a mere 3 points, whereas Pune in Maharashtra emerged on the top of the charts with a 5.1 score. Other cities that came in the top five include Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneswar and Surat, with scores in the range of 4.6 to 4.5.
According to the findings of the survey, Bengaluru doesn’t have a comprehensive sanitation or mobility plan in place. The IT city did not undertake any Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) reforms. The survey also revealed that the city civic bodies didn't function in a transparent manner as well as lacked autonomy in the budget approval process.
With the Karnataka Assembly election around the corner, BJP state president BS Yeddyruppa was quick to take a jibe at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Taking to Twitter, he quoted the findings of the survey and hit out at Chief Minster Siddaramaiah, calling him ’10 percent CM’ and asking what lame excuse he had to offer for Bengaluru’s fall in rankings.
BJP's Rajya Sabha nominee from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrashekar, also took to Twitter and sarcastically thanked Siddaramaiah for his ‘stellar achievement’.
The findings of this report will definitely make it an election issue, with the opposition completing its 14-day Bengaluru Rakshisi Yatra, highlighting precisely issues of the ruling congress governments miss governance.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
