Bengaluru Reopens from Today as Covid Cases Decline. Here's What's Allowed & What's Not

Karnataka began the unlock process from Monday as Covid-19 cases started showing a declining trend in the state, except for 11 districts. The state government had imposed stringent restrictions on April 27 to contain the spread of coronavirus cases. According to a government order, the restrictions have been relaxed from 6 am to 2 pm in 19 districts instead of existing 6 am to 10 am. However, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Davangere, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Mandya, Belagavi and Kodagu the restrictions will be relaxed from 6 am to 10 am only as the cases are still on the higher side.

As the downward trend of coronavirus cases continues in state capital Bengaluru, here’s what’s allowed and what’s not from today:

• The night curfew has not been lifted and the weekend curfew, which starts from 7pm on Fridays and continues till 5am on Mondays, will remain in till June 21 in Bengaluru.

• Bengaluru shops selling essential goods have been permitted to operate till 2pm.

• Parks will be opened from 5am to 10am for walkers.

• Street vendors in Bengaluru can do their business from 6am to 2pm.

• Auto-rickshaws and taxis will be allowed to ply with a maximum of two passengers.

• Hotels and restaurants can continue delivery service and bars will be open for takeaways till 2pm.

• All industries have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent staff strength, but garment industries can operate with 30 per cent staff strength.

• All construction activities will be permitted, and shops needed for construction activities like cement, steel among others have also been allowed to open.

• Important departments of the government can operate with 50 per cent staff in Bengaluru.

