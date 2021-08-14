Bengaluru Residential Societies Mandate Masks for Children Above 3, RT-PCR for Travellers

The civic authorities of Bengaluru have issued fresh guidelines for residential societies and apartments, which mandate masks for children above the age of in public areas or parks. The strict guidelines by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) come in the wake of the city reporting over 500 COVID-19 cases in children and teenagers between August 1 and 11. The housing societies account for around 50 per cent of the city’s containment zones.

The guidelines further direct the resident welfare associations to check for negative RT-PCR tests for apartment residents coming from any other states. If unable to produce one, the resident will have to be tested and will remain under quarantine till results are out. Karnataka has made negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for travellers from Kerala to enter the state.

Here are the fresh guidelines for housing societies in Bengaluru:

1. Children above 3 must wear masks at all time in public places and parks of the societies.

2. Residents with pets are allowed to walk them in the open space but only under strict compliance of Covid norms.

3. Gymnasiums of complexes will function at 50 per cent capacity.

4. Community halls, clubhouses and other common closed places in societies will remain closed.

5. Courier and delivery services will not be allowed inside the complexes.

6. Emergency and essential services such as medical, plumbing, electrical, cooking gas, water supply etc will be allowed.

7. Residents coming from other states must produce a negative RT-PCR report or undergo test.

Witnessing a steady increase in the coronavirus cases, Bengaluru on Friday reported 425 fresh infections and five deaths. The rise in Covid infections has been reported since the last week of July. There have been concerns about infection among children upto the age of 19, but BBMP officials said the surge is not huge in August.

