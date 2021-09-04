Bengaluru Residents Plant Paddy Saplings on Slushy, Potholed Road; Offer Boat Ride for Rs 20

In a unique way to draw attention of the Karnataka government towards the poor condition of the roads, residents of Anjanapura in state’s capital city Bengaluru have planted paddy saplings on a slushy and potholed road. Not just this, the locals also drove coracles on the waterlogged streets due to rain.

The residents on Saturday protested and demanded the government to provide them better roads. They claim that they have been complaining about the poor condition of roads to the local authorities from the last 15 years, but nothing happened till now.

The locals also charged Rs 20 per person from those who wanted to cross the road safely in the coracle due to waterlogging.

After knowing about the matter, Bengaluru South MLA M Krishnappa rushed to the spot and assured the resident to asphalt the road. He said that the funds have been released to repair the road, but the work got hampered due to ongoing cable work in the area.

A week back, News18 Kannada had started a campaign #ShutThePothole and on Saturday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta issued an official order to constitute Special Task Force to ensure better roads across Bengaluru.

Speaking to News18, Giridhar Gowda, a resident said the road has huge potholes and even if it rains for 10 minutes no resident can walk or drive a car. “It turns like a mini pond during rainy season. We are requesting authorities to asphalt the road from a long time. But nothing happened. Not even a person who drives car can commute on this road, then how could one travels in motorbike or any other way," Gowda said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here