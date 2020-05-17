Bengaluru RTO Office Conducts Pooja Amid Lockdown, Enquiry Ordered

Flouting COVID-19 lockdown rules, motor vehicles department office in rural Bengaluru allegedly offered a special pooja on Sunday morning.







A video of the pooja ceremony surfaced online from Anekal town which showed a violation of lockdown rules where the priests and officials are seen attending the ceremony.







In a minute-long video, what looks like the inside of an office had a fire altar and flower arrangements, while the attendees were circumambulating the fire altar. None of the attendees is seen wearing protective masks.







"I have asked my deputy to enquire into the matter and submit a report following which appropriate action will be taken. I had also informed the police when I received the photos and videos. Prima facie it looks like nobody from the public as part of the event. We are investigating," said C Mahadevaiah, Anekal Tahsildar.