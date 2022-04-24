A Bengaluru school has made it mandatory for the students to carry bible to school drawing ire from the right-wing groups.

Clarence school has taken an undertaking from the parents that the students wouldn’t object to carrying Bible or hymn book to the school.

The new directive has drawn reactions from the right-wing groups which have called it a violation of Karnataka education act. The group alleges that religious education is being imposed on the students against their will.

They have also urged the education department to act against the school.

Recently, the Karnataka government has announced plans to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in schools, with the chief minister saying that a decision on introducing the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum will be taken after discussion.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh reportedly said, “The Bhagavad Gita has been read by people for many years in this country. The Gita is read by all people and the book is translated in all the languages across the world. To improve the morale of students, we will discuss this with the academicians and experts first.”

Gujarat has also announced that Bhagavad Gita will be a part of school syllabus for classes 6 to 12 from the academic year 2022-23.

