Bengaluru Seals 2 Wards to Contain Covid-19 Spread, Civic Body to Ensure Delivery of Essentials

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar said these areas are very densely populated have narrow streets and houses in close proximity and the spread is faster in such cases.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:April 10, 2020, 7:13 PM IST
Bengaluru Seals 2 Wards to Contain Covid-19 Spread, Civic Body to Ensure Delivery of Essentials
Labourers pass through a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Bengaluru: Two wards in Bengaluru have been sealed after COVID-19 cases were reported from the areas. Bapuji Nagar (Ward Number 134) and Padaryaanapura (Ward Number 135) were sealed for 14 days to contain the spread of coronavirus outside the two wards.

Two persons from Bapuji Nagar and three individuals from Padarayanapura have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. All of them are related to a single source event, either attendees or contacts of attendees of the event.

Unlike a lockdown, those in the sealed or containment zones cannot step out for even essentials items like groceries. They cannot exit these zones nor can any outsider enter the zone.

"We'll make sure a system is put in place to ensure essential supplies are available. Normally, these areas are catered to by pushkarts and street vendors. We'll try to rope them in or three-wheelers/autorickshaws through whom supply would be ensured," said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner BH Anil Kumar.

"These areas are very densely populated have narrow streets and houses in close proximity -- factors we considered. In such cases, the spread is faster," he added.

The civic body is also conducting a survey of the houses and members in the wards. As of Friday, Bengaluru has reported 71 positive cases, including 1 death and 17 recoveries.

