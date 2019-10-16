Bengaluru Security Firm Owner Caught on Camera Stomping Faces of Staff as They Beg For Mercy, Held
The video of the assault that went viral showed Salim Khan stomping on the faces of two security company's guards while saying : 'Who told you to do it'.
The two men, who were sprawled on the floor. (Image : Twitter)
Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a man was caught brutally assaulting his two employees in Bengaluru over an alleged mistake made while they were on duty,
The video of the assault that went viral showed Salim Khan stomping on the faces of two security company's guards as they repeatedly pled for mercy. "Who told you to do it," the man in the video, identified as Salim Kham, is heard asking in Hindi.
The two men, who were sprawled on the floor, pleaded and said, "No sir, Won't do it ever again in my life, sir." But, the assaulter persists and presses his boots against the guard's neck and pushes down against him after which the man lets out a squeal.
In another clip, Khan is seen standing on the other guard's neck even while the guard pleads and says, "Beat me, but I don't know Sir". Salim Khan, who owns a security firm — Bangalore Security Force in the HSR Layout — hails from Assam. The two guards also belong to Assam.
A case was registered and Salim Khan was arrested along with four of his associates. Police are now trying to track down the two guards, who went missing following the incident.
