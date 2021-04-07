Bengaluru Shuts Gyms, Swimming Pools Within Apartment Complexes Amid Covid Spike

Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued revised orders prohibiting operations of gyms and swimming polls within apartment complexes in the city. The order is aimed at preventing cluster breakouts within residential areas in Bengaluru which are reporting huge spike in Covid-19 cases.

The order states that under section 144 (1) “operation of amenities like swimming pools, gymnasiums, party halls etc, in apartment /residential complexes within Bengaluru limits is prohibited”. In its earlier order, gyms within apartments were allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Now, only gyms running as standalone businesses will be allowed to function at 50% capacity.

Earlier, Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant prohibited rallies, demonstrations, public gathering, functions and group prayers to prevent the spread of the disease. In an order dated April 4, Kamal Pant said the Chief Secretary as the chairman of the state executive committee of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has imposed restrictions for public safety and health such as wearing facemasks, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

Besides a ban on rallies and demonstrations in the city, the police would monitor that the swimming pools are closed and occupancy in the gyms did not exceed 50 per cent. The Commissioner said pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants should not have visitors more than 50 per cent seating capacity.

He warned that anyone violating the norms will be booked under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. These directions came at a time when the coronavirus cases exploded in the city exponentially with 4,266 fresh cases and 26 deaths on Tuesday alone.

It is also so timed that the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation employees have decided to go on an indefinite strike to press the government for their various demands.

In wake of the rising Covid-19 cases, the Karnataka government has banned all forms of public gatherings, dharnas and rallies in the state till the midnight of Arpril 20.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had tweeted that the state had crossed 50 lakh inoculations as of Wednesday. A total of 45,13,857 people had recieved their first vaccine shot whereas 5,02,838 persons had taken both jabs. He also mentioned that vaccine was being distributed across 5,564 govt and 609 private centres across the state.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here