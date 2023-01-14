Bengaluru: Smart Security System Helps Avert Robbery, Possible Attack on Family by 7 Armed Men

A smart security system, that costed Rs 20,000 helped in averting a robbery by seven armed men, and a possible attack on a family at a Bengaluru home on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the house of Ajay Karay Balagopal, who is the owner o SAAB Engineering Pvt Ltd, The Times of India reported.

Balagopal was at his house with his two sons when the incident took place.

At around 5:20 am on Wednesday, one of his sons, Rahul, woke up and came down for coffee. When he noticed some items of the fridge on the floor, he got suspicious and went back in his room to see the camera of the smart security system, Rahul told TOI.

He noticed two men hiding behind the sofa, and in a matter of minutes five more men went inside the kitchen probably to attack him when he would come back to keep his coffee mug.

He then called his father and the security staff of the neighboring building. He also dialed 112 (Emergency Response Support System) alerting the police control room.

Within 12 mins, four policemen arrived at their house and after some time eight more policemen also arrived.

Rahul also switched on all the lights inside the house to help locate the men.

Police managed to catch two men from a room, while three others hid inside the guest room. They broke open the door and caught them. The entire operation took around 45 minutes.

