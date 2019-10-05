Bengaluru Start-Up CEO Held for 2nd Time in a Month for Sexually Harassing Ex-girlfriend

Bengaluru: City police arrested a young entrepreneur for the second time in less than a month following a complaint by his ex-girlfriend accusing him of sexual harassment and stalking.

Earlier in September, Rahul Singh, the CEO of Lycan Printing Solution Private Ltd, was accused of stalking and breaking into his friend’s home after their relationship had gone sour. The woman had filed a complaint at the HSR Layout police station and Rahul was arrested subsequently.

The 28-year-old was charged under the IT Act as well as various sections of the Indian penal code for stalking, trespass, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and insulting the modesty of the woman. Singh, however, was released on bail within a few hours.

The victim had also approached the Human Rights Commission where she stated that the CEO's father was a person of considerable influence and alleged he threatened to kill her mother if the complaint was not withdrawn.

Singh's father is the director of central government-run CSIR Institute of Mining Fuel and Research in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

Even after being released on bail, Rahul continued to stalk the victim and was seen outside her house on September 18 'with a concealed weapon, the victim wrote in her complaint.

On October 3, the victim says, she got to know that obscene photos of her were being circulated and uploaded on Instagram from a fake account.

The victim approached Kormangala Police station as she felt that the HSR police inspector was 'not taking any action against the accused' and believes that he may be influenced by Singh's father.

In her complaint, the woman acknowledged that she had known Rahul Singh for the past 1.5 years and had met him through a common friend.

Rahul who was arrested on Thursday was produced before the magistrate court on Friday and was remanded to three-day police custody.

