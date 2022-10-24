Bengaluru Student Crushed by Bus Succumbs to Injuries After Two-week Battle

A Bangalore University student, who had been run over by a BMTC bus on campus earlier this month, reportedly succumbed to her injuries on Sunday morning.

The 22-year-old student, Shilpa Shree, was pursuing a post graduation in Mathematics at Jnanabharathi Campus of the varsity. She had tried to board a Bengaluru Metro Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus while on campus on October 10, and was hit when the driver failed to see her, as per PTI.

The bus driver reportedly fled the spot after the accident. However, he was detained later and booked by the Jnanabharathi police on charges of negligence.

The student had been rushed to a hospital after having sustained injuries and was put under a medically induced coma, The New Indian Express reported. The lower half of her body had been severely damaged. After a nearly two-week-long battle, she passed away.

Her death had triggered protests by students and faculty members who demanded that public vehicle movement inside the campus be restricted and other safety measures be taken, it said. Hundreds of students protested till October 11 evening. Multiple instances of road accidents inside the campus were reported in recent times.

The protests were called off after Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna and Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar met students and assured that the demands will be considered. However, following Shree’s death on Sunday, students have threatened to resume protests if safety measures aren’t taken by the government, as per The New Indian Express.

They have also demanded compensation of at least Rs 1.5 crore for the deceased student’s family and government jobs offered to the family as well.

Read all the Latest India News here