Bengaluru Student 'Harassed' for Complaint on Water Scarcity Jumps to Death

Bengaluru: A harassed undergraduate student allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a college building of Amrita School of Engineering in the city's southern suburb, said a police official on Tuesday.

"Sri Harsha, 22, the student committed suicide because of some harassment from the college management as he protested about water scarcity in the hostel," the official told IANS.

The college management took exception to his complaint and suspended him from gaining access to the college and summoned his parents on Monday to talk about the issue.

Police said though Harsha's father rushed from Andhra Pradesh to meet the management, he was not allowed in, around that time the student is learnt to have jumped to death.

Sri Harsha's death triggered a violent protest from other students who broke window panes of college vehicles.

Parapanna Agarahara police registered a case of unnatural death and summoned the college management.

