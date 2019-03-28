English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bengaluru Teacher Sacked for Equating Yeddyurappa, Kumaraswamy With Earthworms
The question, which was asked in the annual examination paper for Kannada language for 8th standard students, went viral on social media platforms for its political tone. It was reportedly included in the paper without the knowledge of the administration.
A file photo of BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Bengaluru: A faculty member of Mount Carmel English High School in Bengaluru was sacked after its question paper for class 8 students asked if a farmer's friend was an earthworm or Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy or BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa, an official said on Thursday.
“The faculty member responsible for setting the question paper was dismissed from the post,” Raghavendra, the principal of the school in the city's southwestern suburbs, told the media here.
The question, which was asked in the annual examination paper for Kannada language for 8th standard students, soon went viral on social media platforms for its political tone. It was included in the examination without the knowledge of the administration, the principal added.
In the southern state, BJP state unit President Yeddyurappa calls himself a “raitha bandhu” (farmers' friend) while Kumaraswamy has often referred to himself as the farmers' leader, as a means of wooing the state's farming community. Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) also depicts a female farmer on its green flag (symbolic of fields and the farming community).
The question in the examination, however, did not intend to promote any political party or ideology, the school administration asserted.
“The faculty member responsible for setting the question paper was dismissed from the post,” Raghavendra, the principal of the school in the city's southwestern suburbs, told the media here.
The question, which was asked in the annual examination paper for Kannada language for 8th standard students, soon went viral on social media platforms for its political tone. It was included in the examination without the knowledge of the administration, the principal added.
In the southern state, BJP state unit President Yeddyurappa calls himself a “raitha bandhu” (farmers' friend) while Kumaraswamy has often referred to himself as the farmers' leader, as a means of wooing the state's farming community. Kumaraswamy's Janata Dal (Secular) also depicts a female farmer on its green flag (symbolic of fields and the farming community).
The question in the examination, however, did not intend to promote any political party or ideology, the school administration asserted.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal's Film Is A Jumbo Disappointment
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- Most Actors have Crocodile Skin, Says Soha Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results