Bengaluru Techie Pays Price for Wearing Shorts to RTO Office, Official Harasses, Refuses to See Documents

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old techie from Bengaluruwas subjected to harassment when he was found wearing shorts to an RTO office.

‘I was harassed by an RTO official because I went to the RTO office in shorts. The guy said he wouldn’t see my case because I was wearing shorts. Can’t seem to understand this crass behavior @OfficeofNG @Karnataka_DIPR @CMofKarnataka @Govt_Karnataka” tweeted a Bengaluru man.

Nitish Rao, a resident of Nagarabavi in Bengaluru who is a techie, had some issue with Aadhar authentication in his LL (Learner’s license) and visited the Jnanabharati RTO to get it rectified. But the moment officials at RTO saw him in shorts, they were visibly irritated. The officials also argued with Rao and refused to share any details just because of his attire.

This tweet has now aroused a series wherein people have shared similar experiences that happened to them or their close circle.

One Mr Ashwin Deshpande tweeted that during passport police verification, constables at Yeshwantpur Police station did not allow him inside because he was wearing shorts.

Another Bengaluru lady Loveleen Arun also penned her experience. “It’s some archaic rule they follow. Husband also got ticked off by the lady at the entrance ‘illi ella knicker hakondu barakagalla’ (you can’t come here wearing a knicker or shorts). He tried explaining to her that he even goes to office like that. She wasn’t impressed at all” she wrote.

Another Mr Arjun Sharma also shared the experience that his sister had to go through in RTO for sitting cross-legged. The officials apparently made bad comments about her for sitting like that. Also, RTO is not a temple where we have to dress traditionally and go, isn’t it.

Many such comments have shown the way RTO or several such government offices treat common people. RTO surely doesn’t have any rules with regard to dress code, but the officials seem to have their own set of rules opine twitteratti.

“There is no dress code, but RTOs are government offices. So we expect that people wear proper attire while coming. There are no written rules in rulebook. But we won’t entertain those who are not wearing properly covered clothes” said N Shivakumar, Transport commissioner.

