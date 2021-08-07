Bengaluru to Face Power Cuts Till August 15: Check Full List of Areas to be Affected

Several parts of Bengaluru city in Karnataka will witness power supply cut, started today and till August 15, due to scheduled maintenance work at various sub-stations, according to Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

According to a report published in Deccan Herald, the city on Saturday witnessed power outage in areas such as Sarjapur, Ittangur, Hosahalli, Bikkanahalli, Sollepura, Narasapur, Harenur, Silk Farm, Sultan Palya Tindlu and few others due to work undertaken by BESCOM at Bannerghatta Road.

From August 9 to August 15, the areas that come under the Jayanagar subdivision will face power disruption between 10 am to 5.30 pm.

On August 8, City Market, Avenue Road, BVK Iyengar Road, RT Road, CT Road, Chickpet, SP Road, Town Hall, JC Road, KG Road, Chamarajpet, MM Road, Kalasipalya, Victoria Hospital, KIMS, Shankarapura, Medical College and SJ Park will face power cut.

On August 9, JP Nagar 6th Phase, KR Layout Puttenahalli Kere, Ashwath Narayan Layout, Annaiah Reddy Layout, Cauvery Nagar, Vivekananda Nagar, Katriguppe East, Banashankari Stage 3, Puttenahalli Circle, Banashankari Stage 5, parts of Padmanabhanagar areas will witness power cut.

On August 10, the areas such as Nagarjuna Enclave, Sindoor Choultry, parts of Jaraganahalli, JP Nagar Phase 1 and 6, Ittamadu, Katriguppe main road, KEB layout, Ramrao Layout, Archalli main road, parts of Padmanabhanagar, Banashankari Stage 2 will face power cut, as per another report published in the Times of India.

On August 11, 12 and 13, power cuts at Sudam Nagar, Jaraganahalli CS Layout, Naidu Layout, Basavaraju Layout, Ayyappa temple, JP Nagar Phases 2, 3 and 5, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Ittamadu, Siddanna Layout, Srinidhi layout, Chunchanghatta village, JP Nagar Phase 5, Kamakhya Layout, 100ft Ring Road, Krishnappa Layout, parts of Bhuvaneshwari Nagar and Padmanabhanagar and surrounding areas will affect the normal routine.

On August 14 and 15, H Siddaiah Road, Padmanabhanagar BWSSB office, Gururaja Layout, Halli SBM Road and Karnataka Bank Road areas will face power outage, as reported.

In July, Bengaluru had witnessed a power outage for six continuous days reportedly due to the maintenance work in areas under the Austin Town sub-station.

