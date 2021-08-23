Bengaluru to Get First Elevated Metro Depot in Challaghatta

Scraping its earlier proposal of building a tunnel highway on Mysuru Road, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is now planning to build the town’s first Metro depot at Challaghatta. As other depots are at ground level, it will first of its kind. It was learned that though the metro depot at Challaghatta will be at level 1, the road connecting Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NKPL) will be at ground level.

Connecting Magadi Road and Mysuru Road passes via NKPL, the 10.7 km Major Arterial Road (MAR) is being constructed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Back in 2018, BMRCL proposed a 200 metre tunnel at a price of Rs 80 crore under the proposed Challaghatta depot. The south-western extension (Mysuru Road-Kengeri) is ready for industrial operations. However, the terminal station of the hall at Challaghatta, which lies throughout NICE Road, will be operational in 2023-2024.

The state authorities permitted Challaghatta station and inter modal integration hub (IMIH) on 39 acres of land worth Rs 140 crore in 2019. The metro depot at Challaghatta is anticipated to assist round 15,500 passengers on a daily basis. It will be an aid to people coming from locations including Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Mandya and Mysuru. The commuters will also be able to park their vehicles at Challaghatta and take Metro’s Purple Line.

BMRLC officials have mentioned that Challaghatta will likely be a vital depot for practice operations on Purple Line (Challaghatta-Whitefield). And the proposed Kadugodi depot is close to Whitefield. It is also speculated that the current Byappanahalli depot will likely be re-purposed to cater to ORR-airport Metro.

AS Surya Kiran of NKPL Allottees Forum told TOI that it has been 1.5 years ever since the DDC tender of Challaghatta depot was awarded. However, Kiran said that the civil work tender is yet to be floated and this delay in construction of the depot will affect the overall project.

