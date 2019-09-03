Bengaluru to See More Six-car Metro Trains on Green line from October

Following criticism for delaying the induction of six-car trains on the Green Line between Nagasandra to Yelachenahalli, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) on Monday has said it is planning to induct more six-car trains on the Green Line from October, reported TOI.

BMRCL has been facing a lot of flak from passengers for the existing three-car trains on the Green Line that are extremely congested during peak hours. Speaking to TOI about it, BL Yashavanth Chavan, BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer said that in order to increase the frequency of six car trains on the North-South Corridor on the Green Line, more induction has led to constraints in the local capacity of power receiving sub-station which have since then been addressed. He further added that BMRCL is committed to induct more six-car train sets on the North-South Line at the rate of three to four, six-car train sets per month from October 1, 2019 onwards. He added that they are targeting to complete commission of all 50 trains by March 2020.

A release by BMRCL further added that all trains in the Purple Line (East-West Corridor) are now six-car trains with two six-car trains being deployed on Green Line as well. As per contract with BEML limited, all the 50 train sets are to be converted to six cars by March 2020.

Notably, at present only 27 of the 50 running trains are six-coach sets, with two plying on the Green Line while the rest run on the Purple Line.

Notably, the Namma Metro recorded the highest ridership on August 30 when it saw 4.58 lakh passengers availing its services, surpassing the earlier record of 4.53 lakh. According to BMRCL records, Purple line alone ferried 2.49 lakh people while the Green Line saw 2.09 lakh footfall on August 30.

