Bengaluru to See No Rain Relief As IMD Issues ‘Yellow Alert’; Forecast of Heavy Showers for Next 2 to 3 Days

There is no relief in sight for rain-battered Bengaluru as the Met issued a ‘yellow alert’ on Tuesday, and predicted that the city will receive heavy showers for the next two to three days.

“Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, yellow alert was issued for today,” said Dr Geeta Agnihotri, scientist, India Meteorological Department, giving a rainfall report for the day.

Agnihotri said widespread rain is also predicted for the next five days in coastal and north interior Karnataka. “Widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal and North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka, she added.

Roads in Bengaluru remain inundated as rainwater is yet to recede after an incessant deluge late on Monday, with waterlogging reported in several parts of the city. There was also a report of the death of a 23-year-old woman, who was allegedly electrocuted after she came into contact with an electric pole while navigating a road flooded with rainwater at Siddapura. According to police, the incident took place on Monday night, when the victim was returning home on her scooter.

The overnight rains also threw life out of gear, leading to a public outpour of anger. Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains caused worry among people residing in vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones. Cars and two wheelers parked either in basements or in front of houses were submerged. Office-goers and the general public pushing their two wheelers in knee deep water was a common sight.

Waterlogging in localities like Rainbow Drive Layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, some areas on Sarjapur Road were to such an extent that tractors and boats were used to ferry students and office-goers in the morning. Rains have battered many parts of the city like Whitefield, Indiranagar, Kengeri, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Marathalli, and Mahadevapura.

While several areas on the Outer Ring Road that houses some of the IT companies, were affected by rains and flooding, some firms were forced to ask their employees to work from home. “I was on my way to the office, it’s knee-deep water here, my vehicle stopped midway because of water entering the engine parts. Now I’m stuck here, not sure what to do and where to reach,” said a man.

Traffic jams aside, public transport like buses, autos and cabs were unavailable on time. Ambulances got stuck in traffic snarls and many took to Twitter to air their grievances, with a short video showing air passengers wading through ankle-deep water in what seemed to be the city airport’s entrance.

Even as the torrential downpour continued to wreak havoc, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government has decided to release Rs 300 crore to manage the flood situation. The chief minister chaired a meeting with senior ministers and officials on Monday night to take stock of the rain and flood situation in the state, especially the capital city, and the damages caused. The state government has decided to release Rs 600 crore to manage the rain and flood situation across the state.

Bommai said this was the highest rainfall in the last 32 years (1992-93), and that adding 164 lakes in Bengaluru were filled up. He added that from September 1 to 5, some parts of the city had received 150 per cent more than normal rainfall, while Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and KR Puram zones received 307 per cent more than normal.

(With PTI inputs)

