Bengaluru To Undergo Power Outage Today Amid Coal Crisis; Check Details Here

Several regions in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru will be facing power outages on October 12, the state-run discom Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) announced.

The announcement comes just a few hours after Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said he had requested the central government to increase the supply of coal to the state. He added that clearances are awaited since Karnataka has got an allotment of coal from mines in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur and the Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha.

Taking to social media BESCOM said that there will be disruptions in power supply in regions including Indiranagar, Whitefield, Shivajinagar, Methodological, Malleswaram, Jalahalli, Hebbal, Peenya, among other sectors.

South Zone

In the South Zone, several areas in Jayanagar, Koramangala and HSR Layout sections will face power outages on Tuesday. JP Nagar 3rd phase and BG Road in Jayanagar division, Raghvendra Apartment and Munneshwara Temple in Koramangala will witness power cuts between 1.30 pm and 4 pm.

In the HSR Layout division, areas including BK Circle, Surabhi Nagar, Hosa Road, Konappana Agrahara and Club Road Circle, will have disruptions in power supply from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

A longer outage, from 10 am to 5.30 pm, will affect areas like RBI Layout, SBM Colony, Hari Nagar, Eshwara Layout and Shivashakti Nagar in Jayanagar.

Also Read: Bengaluru Rains: Airport Flooded, Man Killed as City Braces For Wettest October in 2 Decades

East Zone

In the East Zone, areas like Hoysala Nagar, 11th Cross, and Meenakshi Temple Road in the Indiranagar division will have disruptions from 10 am to 4 pm. Similarly, Royal Enclave and Ponappa Layout in Shivajinagar will have no electricity supply from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday. There will be disruptions in Bharath Nagar and Fathima Layout between 11 am and 3 pm. In the in Vidhanasoudha division, Rajabhavan and Magadi Main Road will face power cuts from 11 am to 1.30 pm.

West Zone

For the West Zone, BESCOM announced that people living in Govindaraj Nagar, Kolimane Road, Subanna Garden, GKW Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Anubhava Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, and Gangondana Hally in Rajajinagar division will have to deal with a power cut from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm. Similarly, there will be no electricity in HB Samaja Road and Ranganath Colony in RR Nagara division between 10 am and 6 pm. A power cut has been planned from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm in Sirsi Circle while Dwarkanagar will see disruptions from 10 am to 1 pm.

On the other hand, Bhoomika Layout, Patangiri and Krishna Garden in Kengeri division will have no electricity supply between 9 am and 5 pm.

North Zone

In the north zone, people living in Kogilu Layout, Agrahara and Thirumenahalli village in Hebbal division will see long electricity disruptions, from 9 am to 5 pm. Bagalur Cross will see power cuts between 10 am and 5 pm while Pipeline Road, Prashanthnagara surroundings, MTS Colony, AGBG Layout, GD Naidu Hall Road and ML Layout in Peenya division will have no electricity from 10 am to 6 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.