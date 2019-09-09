Bengaluru Top Cop Turns Genie for 7 Terminally Ill Children, Appoints Them Police Chiefs for a Day

Bengaluru: Believe it or not, Bengaluru had seven police commissioners on Monday. No, Karnataka government is not creating new jobs to beat the unemployment or economic slowdown. So who are they?

All the seven police chiefs had a tenure of one day — all are children. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao “appointed” the children to the coveted post.

The event was facilitated by the “Make A Wish Foundation” at the Police Commissioner’s office in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: City police and 'Make A Wish' Foundation together organised an event today, wherein five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/UNbMKpvOb7 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2019

These children are terminally ill patients, who took charge as the city police chiefs in Rao’s presence at his office, wanted to be cops but their diseases may not let them survive for long to realise their dream.

“All are suffering from serious diseases. They are too small. I thought we should make them and their parents happy at least for a day”, Rao said.

While appointing these children is a heart-warming feat, their stories of chronic illnesses are devastating.

Among the newly-appointed adorable “police commissioners”, Mohammad Sahib is an 11-year-old boy from Bijapur or Vijayapura. He is suffering from blood cancer.

Eight-year-old Rutan Kumar from Hassan is suffering from kidney failure. The child has only one Kidney, which is only 30% functional. Another eight-year-old child, Arshad Pasha from Bengaluru, is suffering from a life-threatening disease.

Shravani Batala, an eight-year-old Thalassemia patient from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, is on among the seven police commissioners.

The youngest among those who wore the khaki uniform is Syed Iman, a four-year-old child from Bengaluru who is suffering from blood pressure and rare contagious disease.

