1-min read

Bengaluru Traffic Cops Turn Good Samaritans, Fill Potholes in City Ahead of Monsoons

Bengaluru Traffic Police said that 221 potholes were filled.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:May 2, 2019, 8:15 PM IST
Bengaluru Traffic Cops Turn Good Samaritans, Fill Potholes in City Ahead of Monsoons
Traffic police officials overseeing workers filling potholes in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: Less than one month to go for monsoon rains, potholes are the worst nightmares for motorists in the city. Though a matter to be inspected by civic engineers, the traffic cops in Bengaluru have gone beyond their call of duty to prevent any danger arising out of the broken roads.

As of Thursday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police said that 221 potholes have been filled in the city.

“It is a proactive initiative. Little more work from the Bengaluru Traffic Police to prevent accidents,” said P Harishekaran, additional commissioner of police. The department has identified and filled at least 221 potholes in the city.

Pictures shared by the department show traffic cops overseeing workers filling potholes and in some places, the cops filling it themselves.

bengaluru cops

The places where potholes have been filled are JB Nagar (12), Halasooru (12), KR Puram (5), Ulsoor, VV Puram (2), Hebbal (16), Hulimavu(3), KS layout (21), Banasvadi (6), Cubbon Park(5), HalasuruGate (8), High Grounds (4), Ashok Nagar (6), Wilson Garden (3), Shivaji Nagar (3), Pulakeshi Nagar (8), KG Halli (2), Adugodi (4), Madiwala (3), MICO Layout (3), Electronic City (4), HSR Layout (4), Whitefield (3), Airport (4), RT Nagar (5), Yelahanka (7), Chikkajala (3), Malleshwaram (5), RajajiNagar (11), yeshwantpur (2), Peenya (5), Jalahalli (5), Upparpete (5), Chikkpete (0), Sadashivnagar (0), Vijaynagar (5), Magadi Raod (5), Kamakshipalya (3), Byatarayanapura (3), City Market (8), Kengeri (1), Jaynagar (0), Banshankari (0).

Monsoon preparedness, in terms of filling potholes, come under the BBMP - the Bangalore city municipal corporation. Last year, the high court had pulled up BBMP and criticised it heavily for not filling more than 1,000 potholes across the city.

In December last year, the Supreme Court too had expressed concerns over 14, 926 deaths due to potholes between 2013 to 2017.

Besides the potholes, the traffic department has also identified 46 water logging areas in the city.

