Bengaluru Traffic Police Issue Advisory Ahead of BSY's Swearing-in, Security Beefed Up Around Raj Bhavan

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Ahead of BS Yediyurappa's swearing-in ceremony at 6pm on Friday, security has been heightened around Raj Bhavan.

The traffic police have advised people to leave for Raj Bhavan before 4pm as there might be traffic snarls at the time of the ceremony and finding alternative routes may be difficult.

As Yediyurappa staked the claim in a surprise move and said he had been invited to form the government, the Congress and JD(S) severely criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party and the 'BJP

backed Governor' for allowing BSY to assume power through "unconstitutional means", charging that parliamentary democracy was being "butchered" in the state.

JD(S), which was the Congress' ruling coalition partner, said the Governor's decision to permit Yediyurappa to take oath without raising any doubt was "anti-democratic."