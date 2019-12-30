Bengaluru: Traffic Restrictions for New Year Revelry, All Flyovers to Remain Shut Post 10 pm

Bengaluru: As Bengaluru prepares to ring in the New Year, the city traffic police have made elaborate preparations for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic across the city for New Year's Eve.

Celebrations will be held on Brigade road, MG Road, Residency Road, St Marks Road and Church Street. On account of the revelry, the above mentioned roads will be closed.

From 10 pm to 2 am, the following roads will remain shut for vehicles:

MG Road: Anil, Kumble Circle to Residency road junction to Mayo Hall.

Brigade Road: Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction.

Church Street: Brigade road Junction to Museum Road Junction.

Museum Road: MG Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI Circle)

Rest House Road: Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction.

Residency Cross Road: Residency Road Junction to MG Road.

The Bangalore Traffic Police have made alternate diversions to reach these locations. All elevated corridors and flyovers across 32 police station limits will be closed post 10 pm on 31st December.

Parking restrictions will also be imposed from 4 pm on December 31 to 2 am on January 1. Parking will not be allowed on MG Road: Queens Circle to Trinity Circle, Cubbon Road, Residency Road, Richmond Road, Infantary Road, Brigade Road (Ashok Nagar old police station junction), Church Street, Museum Road, Rest House Road, Kamaraj Road (Cauvery Emporium to Dickenson road Junction), St Marks Road, Magrath Raod, Commissionerate Raod, Marken Road, Main guard Cross Road, Dispensary Road as well as on Indira Nagar 100 ft Road​.

Unauthorisedly parked vehicles on these streets will be towed away and released only post 6 am on January 1. Alternative parking arrangements have been made for public at BRV Ground.

The city police have also roped in KGF star Yash to promote its #BeSafe campaign, which is a public service message against drinking and driving. As a solution, the actor urges people who have consumed alcohol, to either take public transport, private cabs or have a teetotaler drive instead.

Traffic police will be conducting special checks from 8 pm on December 31 to nab drunk drivers. A total of 37,654 cases of drunken driving have been registered upto November this year.

The City Metro and BMTC buses will ply across the city till 2 am on January 1, 2020

