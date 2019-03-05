Late-night Bengaluru Train Catches Fire in Andhra Pradesh, Leads to Delay on Route

: A massive fire broke out in the pantry of a late night train in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Tuesday.According NDTV, the fire broke out at 2:00 am on the Yesvantpur-Tatanagar Superfast Express, which was headed to Jamshedpur in Jharkhand from Bengaluru. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.After the blaze engulfed the bogey, the staff separated the pantry car in order to stop the fire from spreading to the other bogies of the train. No casualties have been reported so far, but the pantry of the train was completely charred in the incident.Trains in the Vijayawada-Vizag sector were delayed due to the accident. However, train services resumed soon after.Police and railway officials are currently at the spot, to ascertain the cause of the fire.