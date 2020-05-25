Bengaluru Transport Corporation Introduces Flat Fare System to Ensure Minimal Contact Between Staff, Passengers

To ensure minimum contact between staff and passengers, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has introduced a flat fare system. The new system would replace the existing one, where passengers used daily or weekly passes for travelling on buses.







Based on distance, the new system includes tickets cost varying from Rs 5 to Rs 30. The cost would be decided as- for up to 2kms- Rs 5, for 3-4kms- Rs. 10, for 5-6kms-Rs 15, for 7-14kms- Rs 20, for 15-40kms- Rs 25 and for above 41kms- Rs 30, within the city limits.

Commuters would need to provide the exact amount while travelling, said the Corporation in a statement.

Following relaxations by the state government, BMTC began services for the general public on May 19. Earlier, passengers could only travel purchasing a daily pass that cost Rs. 70 or a weekly pass that cost Rs. 300, or any other valid pass. The daily pass was required for even short distance travel that may otherwise cost a person as low as Rs. 10 a day.







Meanwhile, in addition to the flat fare system which will be effective from May 26, the daily and weekly pass continue to be available at the same price. The services would be available for the public every day from 7 am to 7 pm except Sundays.

However, passengers still have to follow basic rules to contain the spread of novel coronavirus- wearing protective masks and maintaining social distance.





