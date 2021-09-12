Bengaluru Water Supply to be Disrupted Today, Tomorrow for Emergency Repair: See Full List of Areas

Bengaluru residents will face disruption in the water supply on Sunday and Monday as emergency repair work to arrest leakages in a 1750 mm transmission main pumping station is set to begin.

As the pumping station, that comes under the Bangalore Water and Sewerage Board, at the TK Halli is meant for Cauvery third stage areas, the disruption of water supply will be most felt around that region, The News Minute reported.

The areas primarily to be affected are Gandhinagar, Kumarapark cast, Vasanthanagar, high grounds, Sampangiramnagar, CKC Garden, KS Garden, Town Hall, Lalbagh road from 1st to 4th cross, Dharmaraya swamy temple ward, Cubbonpete, Nagarthapete, Kumbarapete, Cottonpete, Chikpete, Bakshigarden, Bharathinagara, St Johns Road, Haines Road, Narayana Pillai Street, Sangam Road, Kamraj Road, Veerapillai Street, Infantry Road, Shivajinagar, Lavelle Road, Frazer Town, Byadarahalli, Williams Town, Sindy colony, NC colony, Coles road, Machalibetta in Cox Town, Doddigunta, Jeevanahlli, Vivekanand nagar, Huctins Road, Devis Road, Cooke Town, old Byappanahalli, Nagayyanapalya, Sathyanagar and Maruthisevanagar.

Apart from the afore-mentioned areas, few other places are likely to be hit by water crisis in these two days. The areas include Pilianna garden, Kushainagar, P&T colony, Muneshwara nagar DJ Halli, Pillannagarden, KG Halli, Nagawara, Sarnadha nagar, Pillanna garden-1st, 2nd and 3rd stage, New Bagalur, old Bagalur, Lingarajpura, Chamarajpet, Bank colony, Srinivasa nagar, Gavipuram, Hanumanthnagara, Girinagar, Bytarayanapura, Raghavendra block, Avalahalli, Muneshwara block, Kalidas layout, Srinagar, BSK 1st Stage, Yeshwanthpur (part), Malleshwaram, Kumarapark, Jayamahal, Sheshadripuram, Nandidurga road extension, JC Nagar, Sadashivanagar, Palace Guntahalli, BEL Road (PART), Sanjayanagar, Dollars Colony, RMV Extension, Geddalahalli, Bhoopasandra, Kavalbyrasandra, Ganganagara, RT Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Anandanagar, V Nagenahalli, Shampura, Sultanpalya, Shanthala nagara, Ashok nagara, MG Road, Brigade Road, Part of HAL 2nd stage, Doopanahalli, Indiranagar 2nd stage, Lakshmipuram, Kadiraishnapalya, Kalahalli, Andhra Colony, LBS Nagar, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd stage, Jeevanbhimanagar, Kodihalli, Hanumanthappa Layout, Bazaar Street, Ulsoor, MV Garden, Murphy Tawn, Jogupalya, Cambridge Layout, Decnabandhunagara, Janakiram layout, Siddaramappa Garden and surrounding areas.

Recently, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) said that it plans to demolish the extensive water tanks present at various landmarks in Bengaluru over “irrelevance".

BWSSB said that at present there are 51 overhead tanks in the city, out of which 19 have been identified redundant. These would be soon demolished.

