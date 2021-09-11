Bengaluru Witnesses Manifold Rise in Dengue Cases With Onset of Monsoon

The onset of the Monsoon season has led to the rapid increase in dengue cases in Bengaluru. The cases rose from 102 in May prior to the onset of the monsoon to 677 in August. The situation is however not alarming, BBMP officials have stated.

As per the data of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), out of 12,203 samples tested for dengue in the city from May to August, 1,304 have been found positive. Among the eight zones of the BBMP, the east zone has registered the highest number of cases at 438, followed by the south zone with 319.

The civic body also noted that there has been a consistent surge in the number of dengue cases within the municipal limits since May when the total positive cases were 102, followed by June with 174 cases, July with 351 cases, and August with 677 cases.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of cases. However, it is not of much concern. The situation is under control. We are monitoring and wherever the cases are being reported we are intensifying fogging to prevent larvae production. Usually, the cases rise during monsoon,” BBMP chief health officer B K Vijendra told The Indian Express.

To combat this, the Union government has allocated immunoglobulin M (IgM) test kits for dengue top Karnataka government.

Experts have also cautioned recovered Covid patients against Dengue. “Yes, there is an increase in the number of dengue cases. Those who have a history of having recovered from Covid tend to suffer from severe forms of dengue,” said Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, medical director at Ace Suhas Multispeciality Hospital.

Dr. Jagadish Hiremath also contended that following Covid appropriate behavior should give one immunity against all sorts of viruses.

