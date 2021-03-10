Bengaluru Woman Alleges Assault by Zomato Delivery Man, Shows Bloody Nose in Video

A woman in Bengaluru has alleged that she was attacked by a Zomato delivery man on Tuesday while bringing the order. The woman, Hitesha Chandranee is a make-up artist shared the videos of social media after the attack.

The video shows her nasal bone being damaged and she claimed to have undergo surgery. The incident occurred in the Electronic City on March 9 afternoon.

Police have filed a complaint at Electronic city Police Station and the culprit has been arrested.

“We deeply regret this incident and apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience. We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform,” Zomato said in response to the allegation.

“I ordered food from Zomato as I was working since morning. I ordered food around 3:30 pm, which was supposed to get delivered by 4:30 pm, and I did not get the order on time, so I was constantly following up with the Zomato customer care that either give me a free delivery for the same or just cancel the order…,” she said in one of the videos.

“And then the Zomato delivery guy came here. He was so rude… I didn’t open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care… I told him I don’t want the order since it was very late. But he refused to take the order and started screaming, ‘bloody I am your slave or what’… It felt so threatening, I got scared and I tried to push the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me. Then he ran away…” she added in another video on Instagram.

(With inputs from Stacy Pereira)