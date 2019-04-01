Bengaluru Woman Complains of Harassment by Delivery Boy, Swiggy Says Sorry With Rs 200

Food delivery app Swiggy has landed in a soup after it sent an apology and Rs 200 coupon to a woman who complained of abuse by the delivery boy in Bengaluru.The delivery boy had allegedly sought sexual favours from the woman, the Times of India reported.Narrating the incident on social media, the woman said when the delivery boy turned up at the door with food, he abused her and asked for sexual favours.“I was taken aback... had to literally snatch my food package from him and shut my door on his face. I was... disgusted to let alone eat, but to even look at the food...(sic),” she said in a Facebook post.To her surprise, when the woman placed a complaint with the food delivery app, she received a ‘sorry’ note and a coupon of Rs 200. Swiggy later apologised to her on Facebook and assured action.