An 11-year-old boy in Bengaluru spent two days with his dead mother in the same house, not realising she had passed in her sleep.

According to police, the 45-year-old woman died in her sleep due to low sugar and blood pressure. The boy’s father died of kidney failure a year ago. The boy and his mother, who worked as a domestic help, lived in a rented accommodation.

Police said on the morning of February 28, the boy woke up and saw that his mother was still in bed. Assuming that she was unwell and sleeping, he left for school. He ate at his friend’s place and returned home in the evening after playing. He then went to bed and continued with this routine for the next two days.

On Thursday, he told some neighbours that his mother was angry with him and not speaking to him for the past two days, police said. The neighbours then came over to inquire about her and found that she was dead. They informed the police, who took the body for a post-mortem. The cause of death is said to be natural.

