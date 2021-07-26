Bengaluru Woman Files for Divorce as Husband Found on Gay Apps After Years of Emotional Abuse

A woman has accused her husband of cheating and sought divorce from him after she recently found his profile on two gay dating apps in Bengaluru.

The young woman, who is working as a software engineer in Bengaluru, said that theirs was an arranged marriage, which took place back in 2018. It’s her husband second marriage, she said.

The 28-year-old woman further alleged that they have yet not consummated their marriage as she was constantly misled by her husband, The Times of India reported. She was even emotionally tormented by him in front of his family, she alleged.

“He shied away from her most of the time, claiming he was heartbroken, and later started to cook up stories, including that he didn’t receive enough dowry,” said a counsellor attached to Parihar, Family Counselling Centre (Women’s Helpline), Basavanagudi police station, told the TOI.

“During last year’s lockdown, she saw him glued to his cellphone and spotted a few apps. When the work-from-home period turned worse, she decided to check her husband’s phone,” the counsellor said.

It was then that she found that he had uploaded his profile on two gay dating apps and matched with two partners.

Soon after the lockdown was relaxed, she lodged a cheating complaint against the family and has applied for divorce. Meanwhile, the husband accepted owning profiles on gay apps but said he never met anyone in person.

