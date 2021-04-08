Bengaluru Woman Kills 3-yr-old Child for Supporting Father During Couple's Fight Over TV, Held

A Bengaluru woman has been arrested for allegedly strangulating her three-year-old daughter to death after the child sided with her father when the couple were arguing over what to watch on the TV. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at an under-construction building at BDA Layout near Nagarbhavi, reported TOI.

The 26-year-old accused, identified as Sudha, is a resident of Mallathahalli and works as a housekeeping staff at a tiles shop in the city. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning after passersby noticed the girl’s body and informed the police who identified the child as Vinutha, the daughter of Sudha and Eeranna, a daily wage worker.

On Tuesday, Eeranna had came home for lunch around 2pm and while his daughter was watching TV, he took the remote and changed the channel to watch news which angered his wife who objected him watching news all the time. She said that if he had to watch news all the time, he need not come home. The daughter intervened during the couple’s scuffle and asked her mother to keep quiet and let her father watch the TV. She also told her mother that she had gone mad, hearing which Sudha lost her cool and murdered the child, police said.

Sudha had then on Tuesday night filed a missing complaint with Jnanabharathi police, saying that her child had gone missing while they had gone to a chaat shop in Mallathahalli.

On Wednesday, after identifying the child’s body, police summoned the couple and questioned Sudha about their chaat shop visit. Soon after, the woman broke down and confessed to her crime, saying that she killed her child because the latter supported her father more than her.

