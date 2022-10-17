Bengaluru: Bus Mows Down Woman Rider Trying to Dodge Pothole

A woman who was riding her scooty died after being mowed down by a KSRTC bus while she was trying to dodge a pothole near Rajajinagar in Bengaluru.

The woman was travelling with her mother when the incident took place. The deceased has been identified as Uma.

Potholes have claimed many lives in the IT hub of India. Last month, a popular Twitter handle with over 1 lakh followers shared screenshots of a Google location which is a pothole which was The pothole, referred to as ‘Abizer’s pothole’

According to a report by Deccan Herald, residents in a creative way to mock authorities marked several potholes in the city under various business categories on Google Maps.

Karnataka witnessed a record rainfall during this monsoon season. Waterlogged roads and floodwater entering houses in Bengaluru made national headlines.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had earlier informed the Karnataka High Court that a total of 2,010 potholes had been filled, and only 221 potholes remained till September 14, 2022, Hindustan Times reported.

