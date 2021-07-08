Bengaluru Yard Work to Hit Indian Railways Train Services; Check Details

South Western Railway has announced the cancellation, partial cancellation and diversion of few trains due to Line Block of 5 hours for Bengaluru’s Sampige Road Yard arrangement phase – I works. Indian Railways‘ south western zone also announced the rescheduling of Yesvantpur – Howrah Express Special.

CANCELLED TRAIN

06202 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Express Special commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on July 10 will be cancelled

PARTIAL CANCELLATION

06530 Talguppa – KSR Bengaluru Express Special commencing journey from Talguppa on July 10 will be partially cancelled between Kadur – KSR Bengaluru. Accordingly, the train will be short terminated at Kadur.

02725 KSR Bengaluru – Dharwad Intercity Express Special commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on July 10 will be partially cancelled between KSR Bengaluru - Kadur. The train will start from Kadur at its scheduled time instead of KSR Bengaluru.

07340 Vasco Da Gama – Yesvantpur Express Special commencing journey from Vasco Da Gama on July 9 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere – Yesvantpur. The train will be short terminated at Arsikere.

07339 Yesvantpur – Vasco Da Gama Express Special commencing journey from Yesvantpur on July 10 will be partially cancelled between Yesvantpur – Arsikere. Accordingly, the train will start from Arsikere at its scheduled time instead of Yesvantpur.

02726 Dharwad – KSR Bengaluru Express Special commencing journey from Dharwad on July 10 will be partially cancelled between Arsikere – KSR Bengaluru. The train will be short terminated at Arsikere.

DIVERSION

07326 Mysuru – Belagavi Express Special commencing journey from Mysuru on July 10 will be diverted to run via Chik Banavar, Shravanbelagola and Hassan skipping stoppage from Tumakuru.

RESCHEDULED TRAINS

06597 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express Special commencing journey from Yesvantpur on July 8 and July 15 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes due to Line and Power Blocks for strengthening of Road Over Bridge at Katpadi yard on both up and down lines and Ballast Cleaning Machine works between Latteri – Arakkonam section of Chennai Division.

06597 Yesvantpur – Howrah Express Special scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur at 09:55 hrs on July 8 and 15.07.2021 will be rescheduled to depart at 10:55 hrs.

02246 Yesvantpur – Howrah Superfast Express Special scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur at 11:00 hrs on July 8, July 13 and July 15 will be rescheduled to depart at 12:00 hrs.

02874 Yesvantpur – Howrah Superfast Special Express scheduled to depart from Yesvantpur at 10:15 hrs on July 17 will be rescheduled to depart at 11:15 hrs.

REGULATION

07210 KSR Bengaluru – Kakinada Town Express commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on July 17 will be regulated for 60 minutes at enroute stations.

