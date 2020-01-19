Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Bengaluru's 170-Yr-Old Modi Mosque Opens Door to Hundreds of Non-Muslims in First-of-Its-Kind Initiative

Organisers from the Rahmath Group had strictly told all visitors to refrain from talking politics or discussing the raging controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

D P Satish | News18dp_satish

Updated:January 19, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bengaluru's 170-Yr-Old Modi Mosque Opens Door to Hundreds of Non-Muslims in First-of-Its-Kind Initiative
The Modi Mosque in the heart of Bengaluru celebrated 'Visit My Mosque Day' on Sunday.

Bengaluru: It was indeed a rare sight, may be unprecedented even, when hundreds of Hindus, Christians and even a few Sikhs were seen entering the 170-year-old Modi Mosque in the heart of Bengaluru.

The majestic Modi Mosque had thrown its doors open to commoners from other religions on Sunday to promote interfaith dialogue, make non-Muslims understand their religion and the functions of a mosque.

The event, named ‘Visit My Mosque Day’, a rare initiative by the Rahmath Group of Thane and Bengaluru was a big hit among non-Muslims. Even though the organisers had restricted the number to just 170 non-Muslims, more than 400 enthusiastic people had entered the mosque by afternoon.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-19 at 13.57.37

Children hold up a placard welcoming visitors in several Indian languages outside the Modi Mosque in Bengaluru on Sunday. (DP Satish/News18)

The visitors included people from all walks of life – professionals, traders, students, writers, housewives and retired persons. The organisers had strictly told all visitors to not to talk politics or discuss the raging controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

The visit included a tour of the mosque, prayers and observation, followed by lunch.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-19 at 13.57.33

The visitors were given a tour of the mosque and participated in prayers as well. (DP Satish/News18)

Describing the rare experience, Bengaluru-based writer Amandeep Singh Sandhu said, “This this was an excellent initiative and will go a long way in understanding each other's religion and systems of faith.”

According to a Rahmath Group representative, the initiative had nothing to do with the current political events in the country.

"The event was purely apolitical. We want non-Hindus to understand Islam and the culture of a mosque. Most people don't even know how a mosque functions. We took the initiative to invite non-Muslims to a mosque. It was a big hit. We are planning to conduct many more such visits in the days to come," he said.

He added that in September the Rahmath Group had arranged a similar visit exclusively for students studying at a Christian seminary in Bengaluru.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram